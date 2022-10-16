Body of 71-year-old woman discovered in Green Lake

Police are still investigating how the body ended up in the water Sunday morning.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a body was found in Green Lake on Sunday morning.

Police told KING 5 they received a call of a body floating near the southeast corner of Green Lake just before 10 a.m. Sunday. When police responded, they found a 71-year-old woman floating in Green Lake. Crews then recovered the body and provided it to the medical examiner.

KING 5 spoke with one woman walking around Green Lake at the time when police arrived. Like many other visitors, she was surprised to see a large police presence and several investigators at one of her favorite lakes.

“I think it’s unusual and I think there’s a lot of people that are wondering, you know it’s unfortunate of course,” said Cheryl Kramer.