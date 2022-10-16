Body of 71-year-old woman discovered in Green Lake

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a body was found in Green Lake on Sunday morning.
Police told KING 5 they received a call of a body floating near the southeast corner of Green Lake just before 10 a.m. Sunday. When police responded, they found a 71-year-old woman floating in Green Lake. Crews then recovered the body and provided it to the medical examiner.
KING 5 spoke with one woman walking around Green Lake at the time when police arrived. Like many other visitors, she was surprised to see a large police presence and several investigators at one of her favorite lakes.
“I think it’s unusual and I think there’s a lot of people that are wondering, you know it’s unfortunate of course,” said Cheryl Kramer.
Police have yet to release the identity of the woman and are still investigating how she got into the water.