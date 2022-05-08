Meet the team who brings the Blue Angel's show to Seattle's skies

From the support team, to the pilots, a Blue Angels show is a team effort.

SEATTLE — The Blue Angels return to Seafair this weekend and they brought some new birds with them.

The new Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet jets are bigger, faster and louder than the previous jets they flew for more than 30 years.

For the first time since 2019, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels squadron will perform over Seattle and Blue Angel #6 pilot Julius Bratton says they look to impress.

“This is the ultimate teamwork show. From the support team on the ground to the pilots who will demonstrate the maximum performance of the aircraft," Bratton said.

Although they’ll have clear skies and plenty of airspace to work with, the Blue Angels' specialty is precision maneuvers that can have the jets as close as just 18 inches apart.

Bratton says his love of aviation led him to pursue a career with the Navy. He started as the team narrator before he joined the show in the sky.

Bratton said he’s proud of the diversity of the team. Lt. Amanda Lee has been selected as the first female to join the Blue Angels demo team. She will join the team officially in 2023 alongside five other new officers.

The average Blue Angel tour is just two to three years. The Blue Angels perform across the country from March to November.

Cody Deccio works with Public affairs for the Blue Angels and says this is a full-circle homecoming for him. Deccio was born and raised in Yakima, Wash., and spent time in the summers with his grandparents in Kirkland.

“I remember we would go see the Blue Angels and stare into the skies thinking how cool they were. To be able to come here now and be a part of the team and show off the pride and professionalism is very exciting,” Deccio said.

Fans and commuters will be happy to know the I-90 floating bridge will remain open throughout Seafair as the flight deck was shifted back in 2019.