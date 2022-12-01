Bloodworks Northwest faces 'severe' blood shortage

Leaders at Bloodworks Northwest are trying to fill 1,000 blood donation appointments within the next ten days.

SEATTLE — One of the largest blood banks in the state says they're in a "code red" situation and looking to fill more than one thousand blood donation appointments within the next 10 days.

Officials with Bloodworks NW said they're hanging by a thread and are facing one of the most severe blood shortages in recent years. The non-profit says the dramatic rise in omicron cases, has had a significant impact on the number of donors. As a result, they can't fill all the hospital orders and now have dangerously low supplies of type O and A.

So, they're pleading with healthy community members to make a donation as soon as they can.

“Blood donors we love you, our patients love you, their lives hang in the balance and we thank you. Please make an appointment, if it’s not today or this week as soon as you can and please come more than once a year,” said Kirsten Alcorn, the Co-Chief Medical Officer at Bloodworks NW.