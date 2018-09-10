Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will stop by Seattle in May as part of their “An Evening with the Clintons” speaking tour.

The event promises a “one-of-a-kind conversation” about their experiences in the presidency and the cabinet and “where we go from here.”

The Clintons are slated to speak at WaMu Theater on Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, October 11 at 10 a.m., and general tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $66.50 - $247.

The Clintons will also visit Vancouver B.C. on Thursday, May 2.

Bill Clinton was last in Seattle in July to promote his new book, The President is Missing, which is a political thriller in collaboration with crime novelist James Patterson.

