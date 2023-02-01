Beth's Café in Seattle reopens after extended closure

Longtime breakfast spot Beth's Café closed in September of 2021.

SEATTLE — A popular Seattle diner reopened Wednesday after being closed for more than a year.

Beth's Café along Aurora Avenue near Green Lake announced the reopening on Facebook.

"Thank you for all the love and support, we hope to see you soon!!" the post concludes.

The café is open Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Facebook post, the owners have implemented contactless orders and payment transactions.

Beth's Café closed after Labor Day in 2021. Owners said it was a temporary closure, though it was unclear how long the closure would last. That closure came about two months after the café reopened following an initial shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners of the café said in a previous Facebook post that modified hours and the pandemic were likely to blame for the lack of business at the time.

Some current and former employees told KING 5 at the time of the closure they were skeptical the café would reopen.

Beth Eisenstadt founded the eponymous diner in 1954 with her husband Harold, originally using the space as a nickel slots gambling parlor.

Since then, the famous diner has been featured on Travel Channel’s “Man vs. Food,” “World’s Best Places to Pig Out” and Food Network’s “Top 5 Big Breakfasts.”