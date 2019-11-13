SEATTLE — Four businesses that were destroyed in a major fire in Ballard last month are expected to be demolished.

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections issued demolition permits to the building owners on Oct. 15, and the owners' representative told the department the building would be completely removed by Dec. 1, according to SDCI spokesperson Moon Callison.

“The building is beyond repair, and the north wall is at risk of collapsing into the structure to the north along 24th Avenue NW,” SDCI Director Nathan Torgelson wrote in an Oct. 21 memo.

The owners also applied Tuesday for permits to cap the building’s side sewer at the property line.

The fire, which broke out Oct. 7, destroyed La Isla restaurant, Supercuts, Kitchen N Things and Coleman Jewelers. It caused about $1.5 million in damage to property and about $1.5 million in damage to contents. Investigators determined the fire likely started due to an overheated electrical in the space between the ceiling and the roof.

Building owners plan to demolish the building after asbestos and lead abatement is completed for the building and the adjacent right-of-way, according to Torgelson. However, the owners haven't given SDCI an exact start date for demolition, according to Callison.

There haven’t been any permits filed for construction on the property once the buildings are removed.

