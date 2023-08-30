Construction underway on playground in Ballard Commons Park

The park, located in the heart, of Ballard was once the site of one of Seattle’s largest homeless encampments.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle's Ballard Commons Park is getting a facelift. Construction is underway now for a new playground.



The park, located in the heart, of Ballard was once the site of one of Seattle’s largest homeless encampments. The City of Seattle closed it in December 2021 and reopened it 15 months later in March.

But fences are once again back at the park.



"It's a little weird seeing fences again, but it's not a problem," said Evie Anderson, who lives nearby the park.

It's not a problem this time because the city is constructing a nautical-themed play area, with play equipment. New seating, trees and utility updates will added to the park during this project.

"I think it will be a lot more welcoming for families to come hang on the playground," said Anderson.

One business nearby KING spoke with is open to the idea of having a new playground.

"I think it's a good change, a safe place where kids can go, get exercise out, get off the screens, get into the park, get into the playground," said Christopher Poetter, with Katsu Burger.



Poetter, helped open Katsu Burger just a couple blocks away from the park back in 2018. The business has experienced its fair share of crime during that time. He's been outspoken about the previous issues at the park trickling down to the business. But, he admits, things have been much better since the reopening of the park and he's excited for the new playground to open early next year.

Officials with Seattle’s Parks & Recreation said the budget for design, permitting, project management and construction is $1.277 million.