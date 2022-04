The Ballard Bridge was closed for nearly two hours Thursday night after it malfunctioned, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

SDOT is warned drivers to expect delays and take alternate routes. The bridge was stuck closed to vehicles, according to the department.

An electrician was dispatched fix the issue.

SDOT first tweeted about the issue at 6:47 p.m.