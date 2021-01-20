North Seattle family hosts backyard inauguration party

The pandemic forced changes to at least one family's Inauguration celebrations.

SEATTLE — For supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the inauguration marks an exciting time.

However, the pandemic puts a damper on their ability to gather and have a traditional watch party.

One north Seattle family decided to work around that by inviting some friends to sit with them and watch in their backyard.

Pre-pandemic they might have hosted a party or encouraged friends to gather but with ongoing social distancing measures, they’re doing things differently.

The family has been politically involved for several years, even the youngest members of the family.

Josie Droz met Hillary and Chelsea Clinton and was honored for her work raising money to build wells in Africa.

Droz said she is excited to witness change

“There's just so much that is going to change and so many people who are going to be affected by it within the next four years," Droz said.

The family is hosting another couple in their backyard. Everyone plans to wear masks and be safe but they want to make sure they witness these events together.

“I think it'll be really interesting to see how the world reacts to having such a big change, especially in times like now where the change is going to be even more dramatic,” Droz said.

Her brother, Grayson Droz, said he was feeling excited