SEATTLE — A police officer who investigated Friday’s fatal crash on Aurora Avenue North suspected the driver may have been high on methamphetamine.

When the driver, a 23-year-old Brier woman, was arrested, officers noted her eyelids were droopy, her eyes were watery and her speech was soft and slow, according to probable cause documents released Monday. One officer suspected “she was high.”

Another officer called her statements “bizarre” and said she was “laughing and speaking nonsensically.” A witness told police she heard the driver say something about a baby, but a baby wasn’t found in the vicinity of the crash. Later the driver told police that a dog was involved in the crash, not a baby.

The driver also told police “she crashed intentionally and that her eyes were closed,” according to court documents.

Two pedestrians were killed and two more were injured when the woman crashed her car just north of the Aurora Bridge. One person died at the scene, according to police. Three others, ages 25, 63, and 23, were transported to Harborview Medical Center in satisfactory, serious, and critical conditions, respectively.

A witness told police the driver of a Nissan Sentra sped up the bus lane of Aurora Avenue North before trying to take a right turn and hitting the four pedestrians. The car then rolled into the northbound lanes of the highway. Witnesses told police the driver got out of the car and hid before police found her several blocks north of the scene and arrested her.

The driver was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide, felony hit and run, and vehicular assault. She refused to leave her cell Saturday for her first court appearance but is expected to have a bond hearing Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.