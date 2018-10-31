The average Seattle home is selling below the list price for the first time in years as home price gains across the country continue to slow.

Homes in Seattle are now going for 0.6 percent below asking price. A drastic change from less than six months ago, when they were selling about 6 percent above listing price, The Seattle Times reports.

Home prices in Seattle, Las Vegas, and San Francisco are still rising faster than many other cities.

Las Vegas home prices increased 13.9 percent from a year ago. They rose 10.6 percent in San Francisco. Seattle's home values increased 9.6 percent, marking the first time gains in the city have fallen below double-digits since December 2015.

Gains have slowed compared with a year ago in 14 of the 20 cities tracked in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index.

Price gains slowed for the fifth straight month in August, with higher mortgage rates lowering home sales. Sales of existing homes dropped for six straight months. Sales of new homes have dropped for four months.

Data suggests price gains will low further in the coming months.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

