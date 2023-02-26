Well-known antique appraiser Dr. Lori to host sessions at Seattle Home and Garden Show

Ph.D. antique appraiser Dr. Lori Verderame is hosting two live appraisal sessions at the Seattle Home and Garden Show. The show runs through March 5.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Home and Garden Show is underway at the Lumen Field Event Center and runs through March 5.

It's a popular place for people to shop around and figure out what their next home or garden improvement project will be, but on Sunday, Feb. 26, what you already "own" could be center stage.

Star antiques appraiser on the History channel’s The Curse of Oak Island and Pawn Stars and Discovery channel’s Auction Kings, Dr. Lori Verderame, will host a live appraisal event at 1 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Seattle Home and Garden Show.

Dr. Lori is internationally known and has presented more than 150 events every year and also conducts in-home appraisal visits.

Out of the tens of thousands of items Dr. Lori has appraised, she said appraising artwork is always memorable whether it's a painting by Pierre-Auguste Renoir or an authentic pin worn by Queen Victoria.

To get advice on what to bring to the Seattle Home and Garden Show appraisal event and to see more from Dr. Lori, click the video player above.

Seattle Home and Garden Show: