Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle to close due to 'safety concerns'

Amazon is temporarily closing its Amazon Go store at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street for "the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors."

SEATTLE — Amazon is the latest business to close one of its stores over "safety concerns" in downtown Seattle.

Amazon is temporarily closing its Amazon Go store at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street for "the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors."

Six other Amazon Go stores throughout Seattle have not been slated to close and will remain open. Employees from the Fourth Avenue and Pike Street location have been offered opportunities at other nearby stores, according to Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company hopes conditions improve in the area to reopen.

Multiple other stores in downtown Seattle have closed their locations due to ongoing "safety concerns."

Starbucks closed two "high-incident" locations on Fifth Avenue and on Pine Street on July 31 due to the ongoing crime concerns in the area.

Seattle's popular Piroshky Piroshky Bakery closed its Third Avenue location "until further notice" over "countless safety concerns" in February.

In March, King County Metro temporarily moved its bus stop at Third Avenue and Pine Street to another stop in partnership with the city's public safety efforts.

Mayor Bruce Harrell called the situation along Third Avenue "completely unacceptable" in March.

The Seattle Police Department has increased the number of officers in the area with six officers dedicated to Third Avenue alone, as well as, launching a mobile police precinct.