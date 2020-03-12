Washington state boosting workers' comp rates for Amazon

Amazon's premium rates for its fulfillment centers will increase by 15% on Jan. 1.

SEATTLE — Amazon will have to pay out more in workers' compensation for its fulfillment center workers next year.

The Department of Labor and Industries increased premium rates by 15% after the company's fulfillment centers were deemed more hazardous than other types of warehouses.

Amazon's fulfillment centers were previously lumped in with other warehouses when premium rates were being calculated. Part of that calculation is based on injuries.

The higher rates kick in Jan. 1.