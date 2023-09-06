Alki neighbors taking action against street racing and safety concerns

Councilmember Lisa Herbold says it's such a problem, she's introducing legislation next week that would designate the area a racing zone.

SEATTLE — Residents in Seattle's Alki neighborhood say that in addition to the violence seen in the area, street racing has also become a huge issue.

Seattle Councilmember Lisa Herbold said it's such a big problem, she's introducing legislation next week to designate the area as a racing zone. A designated racing zone would allow the Seattle Department of Transportation to install speeding cameras and better protect the area.

"Alki is a jewel here in Seattle," said Steve Pumphrey, adding that while families are out enjoying themselves during the day, "It changes at night and it always has."

In his 25 years in West Seattle, he's had a front row seat to Seattle's skyline as well as the crime below his balcony. Awoken in the middle of the night, "When it's two or three in the morning and we're sleeping right here, it's a big deal."

He's taken to capturing footage of what he said is street racing and tricks.

In August of last year, Pumphrey along with Mike Gain and other Alki neighbors teamed up.

"We call ourselves the Harbor-Alki Neighborhood Group," said Gain.

They're focus is cleaning up the RV's and encampments, addressing rising crime and the after-hour partying.

"Our goal is really to work with city leaders to bring Seattle back - specifically West Seattle - to what it once was," said Gain.

Already, the group has seen changes with clean-ups, speed bumps and lane dividers.

"Driving down Harbor Avenue and Alki now is better than it's been in years. We're making some headway, I must say," said Gain.

The group has strong city and police partnerships, but there's more that needs to be done.

"The early curtailment of park hours should extend beyond the beach," said Pumphrey.

With their previous success, the group feels change will happen.

"As a community we have really come together and feel we're all in this together," said Gain.

The Mayor's Office said it is working closely with the Harbor-Alki Neighbors Group and have advanced solutions. They cited the following: