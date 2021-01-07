Alki Beach Park to close early over Fourth of July weekend to deter fireworks, crime

Given the rise in criminal activity at the park in recent weeks, Seattle Parks and Recreation will close Alki Beach at 10 p.m. rather than 11:30 p.m.

Alki Beach Park will close an hour and a half earlier over the Fourth of July weekend in an attempt to deter crime and prevent people from shooting off fireworks at the park, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation.

The park will close at 10 p.m. starting Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 4. Seattle Parks made the decision to close Alki beach earlier given a rise in illegal activity there over recent weeks.

A 22-year-old man died at the park and three others were injured following a shooting on Monday. Seattle police also had to close the park early over Memorial Day weekend after a large crowd gathered there, which lead to a robbery and several fights.

Seattle Parks has taken several steps to discourage criminal activity at the park, including clarifying beach fire rules, limiting hours fires are allowed, increased staffing and strategizing with Seattle police around preventing crime, according to a release.