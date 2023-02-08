'Aggressive' coyote behavior being observed at Washington Park Arboretum

UW Botanic Gardens offered some tips for those who encounter a coyote in the park.

SEATTLE — Coyote sightings have been increasing at the Washington Park Arboretum, including reports of "aggressive behavior."

In a Facebook post, the UW Botanic Garden shared that this is likely due to there being a den in the area.

Some recommendations were also shared for anyone who might come into contact with a coyote while visiting the Arboretum.

If you encounter a coyote, do not feed it and do not run away from it. The UW Botanic Garden staff recommends people to instead act big and be loud, as this can scare off the animal. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) mentions examples such as waving sticks, squirting it with water or throwing something at it.

The post adds that coyotes are native to the area, and are naturally part of the Seattle ecosystems. As part of WDFW's guidance, the public should not report coyotes simply going about their business and not interacting with anyone, as they are a common species.

WFDW says coyotes are most active late at night and early in the morning, and they can "benefit humans and ecosystems by helping control populations of mice, rats, voles, moles, and rabbits."

Per the WDFW, in the event of an immediate public safety issue, wildlife violation, or an injured or dangerous animal, please call the WDFW Enforcement office at 360–902–2936 or email enforcement-web@dfw.wa.gov, or call 911.