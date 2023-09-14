Adam Sandler coming to Climate Pledge Arena in October

Sandler will be making a stop in Seattle on his "I Missed You" tour. Here's what you need to know.

SEATTLE — Adam Sandler will be making a stop at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on his "I Missed You" tour on Oct. 13.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 15.

Sandler will perform both stand-up comedy and music for crowds in 20 cities. This leg of the tour begins in Seattle.

Here's everything you need to know about the venue.

Climate Pledge Arena policies:

Bag Policy: Guests are allowed to bring one clear bag that does not exceed 14 inches in width, 14 inches in height and 6 inches in depth; or small clutches, purses or wallets that do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches in size.

Water bottle policy: Reusable water bottles are allowed, bottles must be no larger than 32 ounces and must be empty when you enter the venue.

Prohibited items:

Professional cameras, detachable lenses or external flash units or recording equipment for audio, image or video recording purposes

Professional cameras, detachable lenses or external flash units or recording equipment for audio, image or video recording purposes Noise-making devices of any kind

Laptops and tablets

Weapons including guns, firearms, knives of any size, stun guns/Tasers, bats or poles

Any other item deemed inappropriate or dangerous by Climate Pledge Arena

Banners and signs: Climate Pledge Arena allows guests to bring small signs, banners, posters and flags unless they exceed 24 inches by 36 inches in size, are affixed to a stick or a pole, or are commercial in nature.

The Arena may deny entry or use of signs, banners, posters or flags that are deemed unsafe, inappropriate or are displayed or used in a way that interferes with others' enjoyment of the event.

Cameras: Small, non-professional cameras without external flash or detachable lenses are allowed at most events.

Parking/Public transportation options:

Climate Pledge Arena officers parking at a price at the Arena Garage, the First Avenue Garage and the Fifth Avenue Garage. It's also possible to book parking ahead of time at a Climate Pledge garage or other paid garage. Charges can range from $30-$75 depending on the event and distance from the venue.

Climate Pledge says public transportation is the fastest and greenest way to reach the arena. Taking the light rail to Westlake Station and riding the Monorail to Seattle Center is a low-cost way to get to your event. The monorail runs later for concerts at the arena.

For those headed south into Seattle, Northgate station offers free some Sound Transit parking spots with additional paid parking options for riders. There is also the Green Lake Park & Ride at the Roosevelt Station.

For those headed north, the Angle Lake Station in Tukwila offers over 1,000 free parking spots for light rail riders.