8-year-old to embark on Seattle to Portland bike ride raising money for charity

Janyaa Teli missed summer camp and even some friends' birthday parties to train for the ride. She is raising money for a non-profit that supports education in India.

SEATTLE — The Seattle to Portland (STP) bike ride is back in person this weekend after years of virtual rides due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands are gearing up to take on the 200-mile journey. Among them is eight-year-old Janyaa Teli.

When Janyaa told her parents she wanted to participate in the event, they tried out twelve-mile, twenty-mile and thirty-mile bike rides to see if she was serious.

"We saw that she was very much dedicated," her mother Ankita Teli said.

Janyaa and her dad continued to practice riding, and going to bed early and getting up early to ride. Janyaa has skipped summer camp and even some friends' birthday parties to train so she can be ready for the STP.

Janyaa is also raising money for charity along the way. She is one of several dozen riders for the Asha for Education Seattle chapter, raising money to support schooling for children in India.

“It’s very important to our family to look out for other people and to be involved in the community," her parents said.

The STP is an annual ride hosted by The Cascade Bicycle Club in Seattle. Spokesperson Paul Tolme said in the ride's 40-year history it's only been canceled three times.

“Twice during the pandemic and of course back when Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980, so we are thrilled to be back on the bikes this weekend,” Tolme said.

The ride is 206 miles long and most riders complete the course over two days.