8 rescued from Seattle apartment fire; 3 in serious condition

Firefighters responded to the First Hill neighborhood after reports of heavy smoke and fire throughout the building came in.

SEATTLE — Eight people were rescued from an apartment fire at 823 Madison Street on Sunday night. Three of those rescued remain in serious condition.

People were calling for help from the 4th floor of the building, with many reports of heavy smoke and flames in the area.

A service dog and an infant were among those rescued, and the Seattle Fire Department said the blaze was contained to the 4th floor of the building.

Firefighters had to make several holes in the roof of the building in order to contain the blaze, and many of the residents now will need to look for alternative housing for the night according to SFD.