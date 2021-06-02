6th Seattle police officer was in DC during US Capitol riots

The Office of Police Accountability says a sixth officer has come forward about being in Washington D.C. during the violent U.S. Capitol breach.

A sixth Seattle police officer has come forward about being in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, the day of the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The Office of Police Accountability (OPA) is investigating the officer's involvement after they self-reported their whereabouts that day.

Initially, the Seattle Police Department reported two officers were in D.C. during the riots, based on social media photos, and the officers were placed under investigation. Then three more officers came forward and said they were also at the U.S. Capitol that day. Friday's announcement brings the total to six Seattle police officers.

According to the OPA, "While participating in a political event on their own time, out of uniform, violates no policy or law, and the Department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, OPA is investigating to determine whether the officers engaged in any illegal activities or violated any department policies."

The first two officers remain on administrative leave. The OPA reports, "Because the other four officers self-reported and have not yet been found to have violated any policy or law, they remain on-duty."