SEATTLE — Over 500 people were naturalized Thursday as U.S. citizens in a Fourth of July ceremony at Seattle Center.

These men and women weren’t born into United States citizenship. All of them have a story of waiting, some even of struggle.

“It’s been an 11-year process of getting all the paperwork together and three different lawyers, and we’re finally here today and very excited,” said Sarah Howard, a Canadian native.

A total of 503 men and women were moments away from becoming naturalized U.S. citizens. Howard, a mom of four, couldn't wait any longer.

“I’ve always wanted to be an American, so here I am working on that. It’s really the American dream, right?” Howard said.

They’ve learned the language and about the history of America, but some have already signed up to fight for a land that isn’t theirs – at least not yet.

“I’m glad I’m here today,” said Sarawut Manthongkham, an active duty U.S. Army soldier.

Manthongkham, 25, is originally from Thailand. He’s a DACA recipient who came to the U.S. at 12 years old.

“I want to say thank you to the Army for giving me the opportunity to prove myself,” Manthongkham said. “I’m willing to put in my time to pay them back.”

They represented 80 countries. The largest number came from the Philippines, and the second largest was India.

“This is your home," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "You belong here, and nobody – not even the highest elected official in the land – will ever be able to take that away from you."