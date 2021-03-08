5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Election results; fire on Protection Island; Nurse shortage; Spiffy's closes; B.C. skater competes in the Olympics.

Candidates across western Washington are vying for a number of top positions, including Seattle and Tacoma mayor, and King County executive.

An initial round of election returns released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated.

After the initial ballot count, former Seattle City Council President leads the primary race for Seattle mayor, while incumbent Dow Constantine leads in his bid to retain his position as King County executive.

Ballots will continue to be counted in the days to come.

See the latest results of Washington state's primary election here.

A wildfire burned Tuesday on an island west of Port Townsend that is an important habitat for birds and marine mammals.

Protection Island is a "crucial site" and one of the last remaining undeveloped habitats for burrow-nesting seabirds in the Salish Sea, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is a nesting site for 70% of Washington’s Salish Sea population of breeding seabirds and is one of two remaining breeding sites for tufted puffins in the Salish Sea. Read more

As Washington health officials warn of surging COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant, many on the frontlines say staffing levels at hospitals across the state remain a concern.

The pandemic has pushed the health care system to its limit and nurses KING 5 spoke with say they are overworked and burnt out. Read more

A restaurant owner who defied COVID-19 restrictions, racking up fines, could not survive the pandemic.

Rod Samuelson, owner of Spiffy’s, said his diner closed for good on Sunday.

The roadside diner, located just off I-5 south of Chehalis, continued to serve customers in its indoor dining room last December, defying a state order that required restaurants to only offer outdoor seating or take-out service.

Samuelson said he is appealing the more than $400,000 in fines he received from the state for keeping his dining room open. Read more

Olympic skateboarder Andy Anderson said his longtime safety and fashion statement could give him an advantage in Tokyo this week.

The British Columbia native is known for his innovation on the skateboard and always wearing a helmet, a rarity in the sport.

But in his event, park skateboarding, all of the competitors must wear helmets, something Anderson said will be new for some of his competitors. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.