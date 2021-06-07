5 things you need to know this Tuesday

COVID relief funding; Sea-Tac travelers; Arrest made over concrete throwing; burglar does laundry; Bezos steps down.

A federal relief program designed to help women, minority, and veteran restaurant owners survive the pandemic has backfired on them.

As quickly as the federal government granted that money, it took it away.

The funds gave priority in the application process to restaurants owned by women, minorities and veterans. A few establishments run by white men in Tennessee and Texas claimed discrimination. They sued and won. Read more

Holiday travel rose at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the holiday weekend, along with airports across the country.

This July 4, nearly 1.7 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints nationwide. That's a 56% increase from the same day last year - but it's still down 66% from a pre-pandemic Fourth of July in 2019. Read more

A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday after throwing chunks of concrete at vehicles traveling on I-5 near Federal Way.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. stating a pedestrian threw a rock at a vehicle, damaging the windshield near the South 272nd interchange.

A total of four victims reported damage to their vehicles as they approached S 272nd Street in the southbound lanes of I-5. One of the drivers received minor injuries after being hit by concrete and cut by shattered glass. Read more

When it came to making himself at home, this burglar took it to the extreme.

A man broke into a Covington home on June 30 and proceeded to do laundry and make himself a snack in the kitchen.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the homeowners had been startled awake by the burglar who had opened their bedroom door. The residents then chased the intruder from the home and called 911. Read more

The founder of Amazon.com, Jeff Bezos, stepped down as CEO of the company Monday, handing over the role to Andy Jassy, a 24-year veteran at Amazon.

Jassy built and ran Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud-computing business. The move happened on the 27th anniversary of the company's founding.

Bezos will still hold huge power at the company as he remains the company's largest shareholder, and executive chairman. Read more

