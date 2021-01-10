5 things you need to know this Friday

Plastic bag ban begins; Tolls increase in parts of Seattle, Tacoma; Mariners Wild Card chances; New minimum wage; Another Seattle Costco.

SEATTLE — Plastic bag ban begins

A ban on single-use plastic bags is now in effect across Washington.

Starting Oct. 1, people will need to bring their own "reusable" bag while going to the store or they will be charged an 8-cent fee for a recycled one.

The ban will apply in all retail and grocery stores, restaurants, takeout establishments, festivals and markets. The 8-cent charge for the paper bag fee at the store is taxable, and businesses will collect and keep the fee to recover some of the cost of providing the bags. Read more

Toll rates increase today in the SR 99 tunnel under Seattle and on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Toll rates for the SR 99 tunnel will increase about 15% on October 1, and tolls for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will increase by about 25-cents. Read more

Washington's minimum wage will increase from $13.69 per hour to $14.49 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2022. That's a 5.83% increase, L&I said.

The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Read more

The Seattle Mariners are now in a tie for the American League's second wild card after the Boston Red Sox lost Thursday night.

Ticket sales to the remaining Mariners games are surging as fans clamor to join the momentum.

The Mariners have the longest active playoff drought in Major League Baseball at 20 years. Read more

Costco is looking into opening a second location in Seattle.

The company filed plans with the City of Seattle this week to potentially take over the former Sam's Club building on Aurora Avenue North for a new location.

The Aurora Reimagined Coalition believes the plans could be an opportunity to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians on that busy stretch of Highway 99. Read more

