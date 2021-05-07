5 things you need to know this Monday

Washington unemployment; Batterman Fire; US-Canadian border; Edouardo Jordan statement; Edmonds Fourth of July.

Those seeking unemployment benefits in Washington will need to prove they're searching for a job starting in early July.

The Washington Employment Security Department requirement goes back into effect for people applying for unemployment benefits for the week of July 11. Residents will need to begin searching and be able to provide documentation of their job search activities the week prior, which begins on July 4. Read more

A wildfire in Douglas County is estimated to be at least 1,500 acres and growing rapidly.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said wind caused rapid fire growth in the area near East Wenatchee.

The fire, which started just before 3 p.m. Sunday, is burning in sage and grass. Read more

In the early days of the pandemic, the U.S. and Canadian governments closed more than 5,500-miles of the border to nonessential traffic. Now, with increasing vaccination rates and dropping infection rates, many are annoyed the two governments haven't laid out detailed plans to fully reopen the border.

Canada is easing its restrictions. Starting Monday, fully vaccinated Canadians or permanent legal residents may return to Canada without quarantining. But among the requirements are a negative test for the virus before returning, and another once they get back.

The Canadian and U.S. governments aren't expected to reevaluate the border closure until July 21. Read more

Famed local chef Edouardo Jordan apologized "unequivocally" over Instagram to the people he "hurt, mistreated, and placed in positions of discomfort because I unwittingly crossed personal and professional boundaries that should have never been breached."

The apology from Jordan follows an investigation by The Seattle Times that detailed accounts from 15 employees and other women of pervasive sexual harassment and misconduct.

Jordan's restaurants, Salare and JuneBaby, closed and his employees quit en masse after the Times story was published in June. Read more

The crowd that lined the streets of Edmonds Sunday to enjoy the Fourth of July celebration did so well aware that it was not something to take for granted.

After all, the Chamber of Commerce considered canceling the gathering after facing the logistical challenge of completing roughly five months’ worth of planning in about six weeks and seeing a drastic decrease in participants.

Thanks to dedicated volunteers and the state's COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the Fourth made a comeback on Sunday. Read more

