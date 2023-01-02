5 things to know Wednesday

Snapchat lawsuit; Feds veto Alaska mining plans; Boeing 747 farewell; Harsher sentences for abusive jail guards; Men flee Russia, settle in Tacoma

Attorneys said Snapchat has become the delivery system of choice for drug dealers pushing their products into young hands.

The Snapchat app enables dealers to deliver drugs directly to teens anonymously. Many of the pills, however, are counterfeits -- containing deadly doses of the synthetic opioid fentanyl -- 50 times stronger than heroin.

A Seattle law firm is going after the company with a class action lawsuit that claims this is not a social media problem. It is specifically a Snapchat problem.

Matthew Bergman, an attorney with Seattle's Social Media Victims Law Center said his firm is representing the families of 52 children who have died from fentanyl overdoses -- all of whom got the drug via Snapchat.

"That's not an accident," Bergman said. "That is because Snapchat is designed to evade oversight and parental responsibility." Read more

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday effectively vetoed a proposed copper and gold mine in a remote region of southwest Alaska that is coveted by mining interests but that also supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.

The move by the agency, heralded by Alaska Native tribes and environmentalists who have long pushed for it, deals a potentially devastating blow to the proposed Pebble Mine and comes while an earlier rejection of a key federal permit for the project remains unresolved.

Tuesday's announcement marks only the 14th time in the roughly 50-year history of the federal Clean Water Act that the EPA has flexed its powers to bar or restrict activities over potential impacts to waters, including fisheries.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said his agency's use of its so-called veto authority in this case “underscores the true irreplaceable and invaluable natural wonder that is Bristol Bay.” Read more

Boeing bid farewell to an icon on Tuesday, delivering its final 747 jumbo jet.

Since its first flight in 1969, the 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, a transport for NASA's space shuttles, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. It revolutionized travel, connecting international cities that had never before had direct routes and helping democratize passenger flight.

The last 747 is being delivered to cargo carrier Atlas Air.

“If you love this business, you’ve been dreading this moment,” said Richard Aboulafia, a longtime aviation analyst. “Nobody wants a four-engine airliner anymore, but that doesn’t erase the tremendous contribution the aircraft made to the development of the industry or its remarkable legacy.” Read more

Members of the state Senate Law & Justice Committee heard testimony Monday in support of a bill inspired by a KING 5 investigation about a Clallam County jail guard who served just over a year in prison after sexually assaulting four women.

Five people publicly urged lawmakers to support Senate Bill 5033, legislation that would lead to more prison time for corrections officers who sexually abuse inmates. The bill, which has garnered bipartisan sponsorship, proposes to increase the crime of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct from a Class C felony to a Class B felony.

Michele Devlin, Clallam County chief criminal deputy prosecutor, was the first to testify in support of the bill. She explained to lawmakers that she believes in the bill because it recognizes law enforcement should be held to a higher standard than an ordinary person.

“This bill acknowledges the disproportionate power dynamic between an inmate and a corrections officer," Devlin said, speaking to lawmakers remotely. "It also acknowledges the trauma experienced by survivors of sexual assault, and we know that this trauma is a cascading event of terror." Read more

Last October, two neighbors, identified as Sergey and Maksim, were conscripted to fight in the conflict between their home country and Ukraine.

But instead of fighting, they decided to flee.

In a 13-foot-long boat, the two men braved storms and raging waters to travel around 300 miles from Egvekinot, Russia, eventually landing near Gambell, Alaska five days later. When they arrived, the pair was sent to Anchorage for processing.

Attorney Nicolas McKee is also helping the two men process their cases through the system.

“Their story is unique because of the journey, their passion, their work to get here and obviously because the world cares about the war in Ukraine,” McKee said. “At the same time, we can’t lose focus of the fact that there are thousands of Sergeys and Maksims fleeing that persecution in various parts of the world every day.” Read more