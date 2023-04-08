5 things to know this weekend

UW to the Big Ten; Fatal Lakewood fire; AI used for therapy; Kent child dies from fentanyl; Taylor Swift donates to Seattle food bank

The University of Washington and the University of Oregon both announced Friday they will join the Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten Conference voted Friday to accept the two universities effective in August of 2024.

The Big Ten will stand at 18 members with Washington and Oregon both officially joining the conference, making it the largest in the NCAA. Read more

Officials have confirmed two people were killed and at least nine homes were destroyed and several more were heavily damaged in a brush fire in Lakewood's Woodbrook neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire in the Jamestown Mobile Home Park near 146th Street SW and Murray Road about 2:20 p.m., according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Adams.

At least eight homes were destroyed and four to six were heavily damaged, according to Adams. Read more

From ChatGPT to AI-generated images, artificial intelligence is in the limelight.

But what about using AI as a therapist?

Tim Althoff, an associate professor of computer science at the University of Washington, believes the technology is there to get things started.

"I believe that that technology is now at a point where it can start to actually be useful to people in a mental health context, especially focused on a kind of collaboration between people and AI," Althoff said. Read more

A 9-year-old boy from Kent died after ingesting drugs, including fentanyl, on Wednesday.

The King County medical examiner determined the cause of death was acute drug intoxication, including fentanyl. The medical examiner declared the manner of death was an accident, but Kent police say they "can't completely confirm the cause of death at this point." Read more

Taylor Swift made a large donation to a Seattle food bank while she was in the Emerald City for her stop on the Eras Tour.

Swift donated money to Food Lifeline on the first day of her two-night, sold-out Seattle stop.

Food Lifeline Spokesperson Mark Coleman said the donation "will help us secure several thousand pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables for our partner food banks that we supply." Read more