5 things to know this weekend

What to know about REAL ID; Viral video of crashes; Bird flu in Washington; Rescue crews prepare for summer; One-on-one with Breanna Stewart.

SEATTLE — What Washington state residents need to know about REAL ID

By May 3, 2023, anyone taking a domestic flight or visiting certain federal facilities must use a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID card.

"REAL ID" itself is a federal law, not a specific ID card, so there are multiple options for Washington residents to choose from.

There are several options that meet the residency and proof of identity requirements, including a Washington state enhanced driver's license and a passport.

Find out how you can become REAL ID compliant.

A viral video is raising new safety concerns about a downtown Seattle intersection. One man has spent years cataloging crashes at the I-5 southbound off-ramp on Union Street.

Michael Basconcillo says he's lived near the corner of 7th and Union for 20 years and grew tired of the constant screeching of tires and loud noises outside his door.

He would often run outside to find the aftermath: a car and driver crashed on the side of the road. Find out more

A highly contagious and deadly strain of avian influenza, also known as the bird flu, was detected this week in a backyard flock in Pacific County, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

WSDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza on May 5.

The strain of avian influenza (H5N1) that’s very contagious and deadly among chickens and is currently spreading throughout U.S. poultry flocks. Read more

On a cold, rainy day this week, a team of 38 Snohomish County water rescue workers from five departments intentionally sought out the roughest waters they could find on the Skykomish River and jumped in to learn how to save lives.

The team honed their survival skills, such as navigating whitewater, as they prepare for another busy summer filled with outdoor rescues.

Last summer was one of the busiest seasons on record for rescue crews all across western Washington. Read more





Breanna Stewart is as decorated a professional athlete as any in Seattle's history, with a seemingly endless resume of accolades across the high school, collegiate, and professional ranks.

Stewart and the Storm played their inaugural game for the franchise at Climate Pledge Arena.

Stewart has helped bring two titles to Seattle since the Storm selected her No. 1 overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft. Considering the 2020 season was played entirely in Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart's fondest memory of her career was winning her first championship in front of hometown fans in 2018. Read more