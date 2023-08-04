5 things to know this weekend

Air quality this weekend; Tokitae dies; Timeline of Tokitae; Kohberger to trial Oct. 2; Why hurricanes are rare on West Coast.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — These parts of western Washington will have the worst air quality due to smoke this weekend

Air quality is expected to worsen across western Washington this weekend as wildfire smoke blankets the region.

Winds shifted, bringing smoke into western Washington. Wildfire smoke will likely reach Snohomish County by Saturday morning and continue to move south throughout the day.

The impacts will worsen Saturday night into Sunday, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Christopher Nunley.

Air quality levels could be moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups throughout the Puget Sound region on Saturday. Air quality is expected to deteriorate further Sunday, reaching unhealthy or worse at times, according to the PSCAA. Read more

The orca Tokitae, known to the Lummi nation as Sk’aliCh’elh’tenaut, died Friday around 1 p.m. Pacific time, according to the Miami Seaquarium.

The Miami Seaquarium said in a Facebook post that Tokitae began "exhibiting serious signs of discomfort" over the past two days. Tokitae received treatment from her medical team but died Friday afternoon due to what is believed to be a renal condition. Read more

Fifty-three years and 10 days after Tokitae was captured from Puget Sound, Southern Resident orca Tokitae died in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium.

She was the last surviving orca of the killer whales that were captured from Puget Sound and sold into captivity. Here is a look back at her life, from violent capture and sale to death.

The trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students, will begin Oct. 2.

The state recommended maintaining the trial date for Oct. 2, expressing concerns about potential delays affecting victim families and the overall integrity of the trial.

The defense also presented a motion to stay proceedings due to irregularities in the grand jury process but was denied by the judge, who found no substantial failure in the process.

The judge stated that based on the information provided, he was not convinced there had been a failure on the prosecutor's part. The trial is scheduled to proceed in October, with jury selection taking place the week before. Up to 1,000 potential jurors could be summoned for the trial.

If convicted, Bryan Kohberger faces the death penalty. Read more

Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing “significant and rare impacts” including extensive flooding.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm watch has been issued for Southern California, the first time it has ever done that.

Those along the U.S. West Coast may be wondering why the West Coast doesn't typically see hurricanes.

The two primary reasons the U.S. West Coast doesn't typically see hurricanes is because of the cold ocean temperatures and cold currents, plus the direction of the trade winds. Read more