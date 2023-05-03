5 things to know this Wednesday

Bob Ferguson governor race; Kirkland youth shelter; Sea-Tac parking fees; Tenino officer fired; Seattle man dies on Everest

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he is exploring a run for the 2024 governor’s race.

Incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee, (D) Washington, announced Monday he will not seek a record fourth term.

Ferguson, a Democrat elected to statewide office in 2012, released a YouTube video announcing his exploratory campaign.

As far as Republicans, state party chair Caleb Heimlich said his party has a chance to reclaim the governor’s office.

No Republican has been Governor in Washington since John Spellman left office in 1985. Read more

A major investment was made in Kirkland on Tuesday, where a new shelter is working to open its doors.

The new Willows Youth Services Center will provide emergency shelter as well as mental and behavioral health services to teens and young adults. On Tuesday, Congressmember Suzan DelBene delivered a $1 million check to help expand the center's capacity and services.

"We always aspired to have a space where we can maintain the dignity of our clients," said Paul Lwali, president and CEO of Friends of Youth. The 7,000-square-foot space in Kirkland will be able to offer beds to 35 young adults between 18 and 24 years old. Read more

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will raise its parking rates June 1, with increases reaching as high as 43% in some cases.

The airport announced the new rates Tuesday saying they keep pace with inflation and tax increases and support garage maintenance and customer service investments.

The biggest increases by percentage are for hourly and weekly rates in general parking and terminal direct. The hourly general parking rate, which covers floors one to three and five to eight in the garage, will increase by $2 (33%) to $8 per hour. The hourly terminal direct rate, which covers floor four in the garage, will go up $3 (43%) to $10. The weekly general parking rate will bump up $57 to $222 per week, which is a 31% hike. Read more

The City of Tenino terminated a police officer who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for making a deal with the City of Tukwila to remove records of his 2017 firing from his personnel file.

Officer Christopher Backus, 35, was fired from the Tenino Police Department on April 21, according to a copy of the termination letter provided to KING 5 by his attorney, Alan Harvey.

A February KING 5 investigation showed how a 2018 Tukwila settlement agreement revoked the officer’s termination, reversed multiple findings of misconduct, removed disciplinary records from his personnel file and paid Backus $75,000 in exchange for his promise to resign. Read more

A Seattle doctor died while climbing Mount Everest, the U.S. Embassy confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.

Jonathan Sugarman died at Camp 2, which is just under 21,000 feet in elevation.