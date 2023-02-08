5 things to know Wednesday

Top races initial returns; Tacoma paper mill closure; Oyster restoration project; WSP hit-and-run alert; US Army Corps of Engineers change of command.

Example video title will go here for this video

An initial round of primary election returns were released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

KING 5 will provide live updates as returns are counted. Read more

The Tacoma paper mill will shut down in September, the company's corporate owner announced Tuesday.

The WestRock Company cited the mill's high operating costs and significant need for capital investment as determining factors in its decision. The mill currently employs around 400 people.

The mill will completely shut down operations by Sept. 30. The company's CEO, David Sewell, said they will assist Tacoma employees with exploring roles at other WestRock facilities. Read more

Work is underway to restore Olympia oyster populations in Samish Bay -- returning a native species to the area and potentially reaping benefits such as cleaner water quality and improved habitat.

The Puget Sound Restoration Fund is working with partners including tribes, shellfish growers, government agencies and others on a number of projects across the state. They collect Olympia oysters from nearby habitats, induce spawning, rear the resulting larvae and pump them into tanks filled with bags of Pacific oyster shells. Those are introduced into habitats, such as the tide flats at Samish Bay. Read more

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is rolling out a new tool that aims to improve law enforcement's chances of catching hit-and-run drivers.

WSP launched the Hit and Run Alert system on Tuesday, which facilitates cooperation among state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to "identify and recover a fleeing vehicle involved in a serious injury or fatality hit-and-run collision."

Alerts will be sent to law enforcement, media and anyone who signs up to receive them electronically. The Washington Department of Transportation may employ its electronic signs on highways as well as radio messages. Read more

For just the second time in its history, a woman Colonel is taking the helm of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District.

"It's a little overwhelming and a very exciting day for sure, I'm really looking forward to the next few years," Col. Kathryn Sanborn said. "Working together as a team to tackle those challenges, so, that's how I describe (the job) when I'm not just bubbling about it being the most amazing job that there is in the Army."