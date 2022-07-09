5 things to know this Wednesday

Seattle schools delayed; Remembering floatplane victims; Child care amid teacher strike; Olympia teens charged with murder; Marijuana tax funds.

Seattle Public Schools canceled the first day of school after teachers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students.

The first day of school was set for Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Seattle Education Association (SEA), the union representing Seattle Public Schools teachers, announced authorization to strike after a vote over the Labor Day Weekend concluded Tuesday morning.

Student meals will be provided at several school sites. Free sack lunches are available for all students and will be available for pick up from around 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Locations and details can be found on the district's Family Resources page.

"We have been here every day, putting in the hours from early in the morning to late at night," said SEA Paraprofessional President Marla Rasmussen, who is a part of the bargaining team with the district. "We will continue to do so, we're prepared to stay all night as long as it takes. We've done it before, and we'll do it again." Read more

Mark Canlis and Ross Mickel met in kindergarten and quickly became friends.

Ross Mickel, his pregnant wife Lauren Hilty and son Remy Mickel were all on the floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. All 10 people on board, including the pilot, were killed.

Canlis and his family were at Mutiny Bay when the plane crashed. He, along with several others, rushed to help.

“They didn’t just disappear alone," said Canlis. "People saw it."

Canlis remembers his friend as a hard worker who was friends with many.

“He fought for people, he fought for relationships, he fought for the community. He worked hard to establish and maintain that, and I was lucky enough to be on his shortlist,” said Canlis. Read more

Child care centers are bracing for a school delay announced by Seattle Public Schools (SPS) as teacher contract negotiations continue amid what should have been the first day of classes for thousands of students in Seattle.

Preschool and after-school programs like Launch, based in Seattle with several locations throughout the city, have been preparing for such a scenario.

"I started making contingency plans last week in anticipation of a potential strike," Launch Chief Program and Strategy Officer Laura Nicholson said. Read more

The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6.

Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. Justin Yoon, 16, was also arrested and faces the same charges as an adult.

On Sept. 2, Davies' father called a detective to report his son was involved in the victim's death, according to court documents. His father said Davies was approved by the victim's "biker buddies" to steal something from his home, adding that they threatened his son if he didn't. The two, according to the father, developed a plot to steal something from a safe. The father confirmed the two snuck into the home through a dog door, as seen on surveillance footage. Read more

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute.

A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.

The suspect has two open cases in Seattle Municipal Court, one for speeding in a school zone and the other for an HOV lane violation. He also has several charges in Snohomish County for DUI and driving with a suspended license. Read more

Washington schools get some money from marijuana tax revenue, however, it's only a small portion of the funds. Additionally, marijuana taxes were never solely intended to fund the state's education system.

The Washington State Legislature can decide how to spend marijuana revenue, as long as it follows the original intent of the initiative.

Right now, the biggest chunk of money goes to helping the state pay for the cost of health care for low-income families. Read more