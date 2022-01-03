5 things to know this Wednesday

Mask warning; President Biden's first STOU; Fact checking President Biden; Catalytic converter task force; Protecting Native art.

Health leaders say people should continue wearing masks indoors, despite Washington state's indoor mask mandate lifting at 11:59 p.m. on March 11.

The reasoning for their recommendation has to do with protecting the state's "most vulnerable neighbors."

The executive director of the Washington State Hospital Association said people continue to wear masks indoors until there are a "few months of really low cases." Read more

President Joe Biden vowed in his address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.” He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered. Read more

During his address, Biden reiterated the role of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), an alliance created in 1949 after World War II, and how the United States is protecting the alliance’s member nations amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Biden also outlined his administration’s plan to fight inflation by lowering costs rather than wages and making more goods in America.

The VERIFY team fact-checked claims from Biden’s address. Find out more

Nine law enforcement agencies are forming a task force to share leads, pool resources, and crack down on those stealing the catalytic converters and the recyclers buying them.

Someone stealing a catalytic converter can earn a few hundred dollars for its precious metals, but cost the victim is five times that or more.

"Catalytic converter thieves directly impact an individual or family's ability to move around the community for work, school or basic needs," said King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall. "For lower-income households this can be particularly devastating, cutting off income due to lack of transportation." Read more

It's a billion-dollar industry built on ripping off Native American art and design. The sale of knockoff Native artwork is a federal crime but that's not stopping people from making a profit.

It’s a law many say isn’t helping Indigenous artists either.

In her Shelton studio, art is a language that speaks to Andrea Wilbur-Sigo, a carver with the Squaxin Tribe. Each nudge, each nick is a dialect.

“This is our written language. It's always been told we didn't have a written language. But this is it,” said Wilbur-Sigo. “All of our history is in every one of those art pieces.” Read more

ALSO SEE: Western Washington Forecast