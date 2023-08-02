5 things to know Wednesday

Hot showers in the heat; Heatwave continues; VP Harris highlights clean energy; SDOT adds automated traffic cams; High-speed rail.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — Taking a hot shower could help you sleep during a heat wave

The heatwave gripping the Northwest is creating discomfort even when the sun goes down.

At 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the air temperature in Seattle was still hovering around 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Hot temperatures are definitely not conducive to sleep,” said Dr. Nathaniel Watson, Director of the University of Washington's Sleep Medicine clinic.

Among Watson’s tips for beating the heat at night: a hot shower or bath.

While it sounds counterintuitive, the heat from the shower can help to cool your body temperature when you lay down. Read more

High temperatures will linger in the low 90s through at least Wednesday as the western Washington heat wave continues.

Favored locations to see high temperatures in the 90s will be areas away from water and regions south of Seattle along with the Cascade foothills and valleys. The Cascade valleys, Southwest Interior, including southern Mason County, could approach triple-digit heat this upcoming week.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act and toured a Seattle facility that benefited from the legislation during a visit to the Puget Sound area Tuesday.

The vice president delivered remarks about the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act being signed into law. Congress voted to pass the law on Aug. 16, 2022.

Harris, joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, spoke about recent investments in the fight against climate change and the push toward clean energy. Harris said she and the president committed nearly $1 trillion to build a clean energy economy with plans that include dramatically expanding solar and wind production, lowering energy costs for families and putting millions of electric vehicles on the road.

"It is clear the clock is not just ticking," Harris said. "It is banging. And that is why one year ago the president and I made the largest climate investment in America's history." Read more

A team of Washington Democrats is calling for the federal government to help fund a high-speed rail line that would travel up to 250 miles per hour and stretch from Canada to Oregon.

Washington's Congressional delegation said its ambitious Cascadia High-Speed Rail proposal has the "potential to transform the Pacific Northwest" in a Tuesday letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The Cascadia rail line would connect Vancouver, British Columbia to Seattle to Portland, according to the delegation.

In the letter, the Democrats argued the project would lead to better access to jobs, affordable housing, climate initiatives, shared resources, increased tourism and economic growth for the Pacific Northwest region. At 250 miles per hour (mph), a rider using the high-speed service would travel from Vancouver to Portland in under two hours. A rider could travel from Seattle to Portland in under an hour. The top speed of 250 mph for the project is faster than other rail services on the horizon in North America. Read more

The Seattle Department of Transportation identified three new locations for traffic cameras as part of its automated pilot enforcement program.

Two new cameras designated to enforce the city's "Don't Block the Box" campaign will be installed at the intersections of Denny Way and Stewart/Yale Street and Boren Avenue and Howell Street. Also, a new camera will go in on the West Seattle Bridge to combat drivers who illegally use the bus lane to expedite their trip across the busy roadway.