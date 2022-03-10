5 things to know Tuesday

University District shootings; NBA exhibition game in Seattle; Opioid settlement breakdown; Darcus Allen retrial opening arguments; Viral TikTok dance.

Example video title will go here for this video

Safety is now top of mind after a violent first weekend back for most University of Washington students. On Saturday morning, a 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting. On Sunday, three 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman were shot outside of a local bar.

City and school leaders have been in touch about how to increase public safety in the aftermath.

"We'll do an analysis of the immediate problem, see what solutions need to be put in place, again I'll work with the University to figure it out but I do not know if there will be immediate changes," said Seattle Mayor and UW alum Bruce Harrell. Read more

The LA Clippers beat the Portland Trailblazers in front of a capacity crowd during an NBA exhibition game at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.

Former Sonics head coach George Karl said the game was an opportunity for the city of Seattle to show the NBA they're ready for another franchise.

“In my mind it’s a 'when,' but again, the process is not in my hands,” Karl said. “It’s a little bit in the league, but I think if the fans in Seattle can show the league, we’re ready to bring them back. I think the Kraken has shown I think most of the world that expansion in Seattle can work, will work.” Read more

Half a billion dollars received under a settlement with three opioid distributors must be used for prevention, treatment and recovery.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the $518 million settlement Monday, along with guidance on how the money can be used and how much cities and counties will receive.

Washington went to trial against McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. in November 2021 after Ferguson accused the companies of not stopping suspicious opioid shipments to Washington state or reporting them as required by law. The settlement came after a six-month trial. Read more

More than a decade after Maurice Clemmons shot and killed four Lakewood police officers in a Parkland coffee shop, one of the men charged with their deaths is standing trial - again.

On Monday, Oct. 3, attorneys gave opening statements in Darcus Allen's second murder trial.

Prosecuting attorney Sunni Ko argued that Allen knew "exactly, without a doubt," that Clemmons was going to kill police officers on Nov. 29, 2009. Read more

Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons.

The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades.

A tradition during the all-school assembly features senior cheerleaders paired up with teachers dancing to a familiar tune by rap group J.J. Fad and their 1988 Grammy-winning song “Supersonic.” This year, the high-energy dance was shared on social media and went viral overnight, according to the staff. Read more