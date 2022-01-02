5 things you need to know this Tuesday

AG sues COVID test company; Snow possible; Bellevue landslide; USPS closure; Olympic athletse.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Center for COVID Control, arguing the Illinois-based company provided false or delayed COVID-19 test results.

In some cases, according to Ferguson's office, the company provided no results at all to Washingtonians.

“Center for COVID Control contributed to the spread of COVID-19 when it provided false negative results,” said Ferguson. “These sham testing centers threatened the health and safety of our communities. They must be held accountable.” Read more

We could see a rain-snow mix or even light snow in the Puget Sound lowlands through Wednesday.

The coldest air of the week is expected to filter into western Washington on Wednesday. As the colder air settles in, precipitation could develop late Wednesday morning or early afternoon. Snow levels could be near-surface level at that time, creating a chance for light snow through Wednesday afternoon. Read more

The city of Bellevue filed a complaint Friday asking the court to allow the city to demolish a home that collapsed earlier this month.

But the attorney representing the homeowners said the city has been hesitant to work with them on salvaging as much as they can. Read more

The United States Postal Service's Redmond distribution center processes about 1 million pieces of mail every day.

It's a service people often take for granted.

"We rely on it more than ever during the pandemic for important documents, medicine. We need to make sure we are investing in its long-term capacity," said Congressmember Suzan DelBene (WA-01).

However, United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is considering closing the center and consolidating it with a facility in Tukwila. Read more

Several athletes and coaches with ties to western Washington are traveling to Beijing, China to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Here is a round-up of names to watch out for and cheer on at home.

Also see: Seattle local forecast