5 things to know this Thursday

SEATTLE — Seattle teachers union to vote on strike authorization

The Seattle Education Association will vote on a strike authorization over the weekend, according to a release from the union.

The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools. Contracts with the district expired on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continued bargaining over a new agreement.

"After bargaining all summer, SPS has yet to agree to proposals that would hold them accountable to meeting student and educator needs," SEA President Jennifer Matter said in a statement.

Those 18 and younger will be able to catch a free transit ride in multiple Puget Sound communities beginning Sept. 1, thanks to the Free Youth Transit Pass.

Beginning Thursday, young riders can use their blue youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification or simply board and ride free.

The transit agencies accepting the Free Youth Transit Pass beginning Thursday include King County Metro, King County Water Taxi, Pierce Transit, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Kitsap Ferries, Kitsap Transit and Skagit Transit.

Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police received a report of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into the trunk of a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood.

A short time later, multiple witnesses called 911 and reported that a man tried to grab a child off the street in downtown Seattle.

Both suspects were expected in court Wednesday but waived their rights to a first appearance. The judge deemed both had probable cause for counts of attempted kidnapping.

Among the many casualties of November's historic floods was the old Sumas Elementary School.

Floodwaters engulfed the school, closing it for months. Students were divided between three other schools in the district to finish out last school year.

Thankfully, the new Sumas Elementary was already under construction when the old one flooded, and was not damaged by the winter storms. It reopened nine months after the devastation.

Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels and family-friendly fun are just days away. Here is a complete guide for what to do, what to eat and where to park at the 2022 Washington State Fair.

This year, there will be new food and beverage vendors, exhibits and concerts.

The fair opens on Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 25. The fair is closed on all Tuesdays within that date range, it's also closed on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

