5 things to know Thursday

Washington air quality; July 4 fire response; Mason Co. fire update; Gorge shooting suspect charged; Ballard boxing coach.

WASHINGTON, USA — Air quality improving in western Washington after being unhealthy a day after 4th of July

Air quality is slowly improving in western Washington after reaching unhealthy levels, one day after the area held its Independence Day celebrations.

Measurements showed air quality in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties ranging from "unhealthy" to "hazardous" Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, air quality was "moderate" or "good."

The poor air quality is a combination of smoke from existing Canadian wildfires, numerous brush fires sparked across western Washington and fireworks on Tuesday. These conditions were made worse by light winds overnight that failed to disperse the smoke. Read more

Fire crews throughout western Washington had a busy Fourth of July, responding to dozens of brush fires in the last 24 hours.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to approximately 90 calls between three of its battalions. That included damage to at least three structures. Read more

The man suspected of stabbing another man to death with a kitchen knife in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on July 4 is being held on $2 million bail.

The court found probable cause for first-degree murder, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect has not been formally charged and waived his right to appear in court on the afternoon of July 5. Read more

The man suspected of a deadly shooting at the Gorge campground in June pled not guilty to five charges against him in court Wednesday.

James M. Kelly, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree assault domestic violence. He is suspected of shooting at the campground, where two people were killed and four other people were injured. Read more

A left hook and a right hook from Manny Dunham is how he welcomes people into his boxing gym in Ballard.

It's a welcome into his home at Nomad Boxing.

Dunham is a former boxer, who's now a coach.

He has a group of 20 regulars who want to become fighters. Lucky for them, they've come to the right place. They're learning from someone who's been fighting his whole life.