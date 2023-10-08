5 things to know this Thursday

Reports of sexual assaults on planes; Huge drug seizure; Redhook Brewery sold; Fast food chain demand; What happened to Pac-12.

SEATTLE — Reports of sexual assaults on planes on the rise

Reports of sexual misconduct on planes tripled over a recent three-year period, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

From 2019 to 2021 there was a 25% increase in investigations of sexual misconduct on planes, according to the FBI. In 2018, there were 27 sexual misconduct investigations. In 2022, that number rose to 90 investigations, and so far this year there have been 62 investigations.

The Port of Seattle is hoping to raise awareness about the increase in sexual misconduct on planes, especially as more young people and children are flying. Agencies working on the cases, including the FBI, encourage flyers who experience or witness inappropriate behavior and conduct to report it to the flight crew and authorities upon landing.

The King County Sheriff’s Office and Shoreline Police Department seized nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills during a multi-agency operation on Aug. 3.

The seizure was part of Operation Jade and is one of the largest drug seizures for the King County Sheriff's Office to date.

"This is very significant," Shoreline Police Chief Kelly Park said. "This case saved many many lives and this case is in the top 5 King County Sheriff's Office busts for fentanyl."

Seattle’s Redhook Brewery has been sold by Anheuser-Busch to cannabis company Tilray Brands in an eight-beverage brand deal.

In addition to Redhook and Widmer Brothers, Tilray is also acquiring Oregon-based 10 Barrel Brewing Company, as well as Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy.

The deal is expected to elevate Tilray to the fifth largest craft beer business in the U.S., up from ninth.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is coming to Seattle.

The fast-food chain filed plans in early August to bring its chicken to Seattle.

The excitement over the latest fast-food chain to come to Seattle made us wonder what other fast-food chains need to come to the state. We asked our followers on Facebook which fast-food chain they would love to see come to the Puget Sound area. Here are their responses:

The Pacific-12 Conference was created in the Pacific Northwest and has had Seattle as a member city since its inception in 1915 as the Pacific Coast Conference.

However, after a tumultuous few years and 24-hour unraveling, the once-vaunted Pac-12 was dwindled to just four schools last week. The University of Washington and the Emerald City will join the Big Ten Conference in 2024, along with Oregon, UCLA and USC. The Big 12 Conference already had welcomed Colorado in, and Friday's realignment extravaganza saw Arizona, Arizona State and Utah join them in accepting future memberships in the Southwest-based conference.

So why is everyone leaving the Pac-12?