5 things to know this Thursday

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Navy failed to consider the impacts of expanding its Growler jet program and violated the National Environmental Policy Act by adding additional fleets along Whidbey Island.

Growlers are aircraft that conduct electronic warfare and fly low in order to jam enemy communications.

A release from the Attorney General's Office said the federal court ruled in favor of the state’s claims that the Navy failed to consider the impacts of the noisy jets on local classrooms, and on various bird species, including tufted puffins, which the state lists as endangered. Read more

Andrew Carlson, the father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson, was released from Grays Harbor County jail early Wednesday morning. He has been behind bars since December 2021 on charges unrelated to his daughter’s disappearance.

Oakley Carlson was last seen alive in February 2021, according to Grays Harbor detectives.

Andrew Carlson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance for exposing children to methamphetamine and was sentenced to 12 months in prison. He had no previous criminal history, which made him eligible for early release. Read more

A body found on the University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5.

Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Ernestine Morning Owl, Nelson's sister, said she spoke to Nelson in April. She did not know Nelson was missing until she found out her sister was dead. Read more

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that lays the groundwork for Medicaid to help women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

The details are still being worked out, and the administration faces a challenging legal landscape because it's illegal to use federal funding to pay for abortions unless the woman’s life is in danger or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. Read more

Track Aug. 2 primary election results across Washington state, including races for U.S. Senator, and Congressional District 1, 7, 8, and 9. Find out more

