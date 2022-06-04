5 things to know this Thursday

Temperatures could hit 70; Swatting call; COVID cases drop; Supporting Ukraine; 'The Mitt' gets polished.

SEATTLE — Temperatures could hit 70 by Thursday afternoon

Temperatures could climb into the low 70s Thursday in areas of western Washington, making for the first 70-degree day since September 2021.

The average high temperature is in the upper 50s for most areas this time of the year, and 57 degrees for Seattle.

The forecast high in Seattle is 70 degrees.

Though temperatures will be above average Thursday, they will be far from record highs. The daily record high for April 7 is 78 degrees, which was set in 2016.

A Twitch streamer and his family living in Puyallup were the victims of a swatting call late Monday night after an unknown caller delivered a false report of a shooting and potential suicide using the family’s address.

"These kids think this is a joke, or these people think this is a joke," the swatting victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "This is no joke, I mean lives could've been lost."

The number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week and confirmed COVID-19 deaths also fell last week, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report issued Wednesday.

In its latest pandemic report, WHO said 9 million cases were reported, a 16% weekly decline, and more than 26,000 new deaths from COVID-19. The U.N. health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world.

After President Joe Biden's commitment to welcome 100,000 refugees, local nonprofit organizations are preparing to help.

The crisis in Ukraine also has King County leaders calling for a comprehensive response. During a council meeting on Wednesday, members discussed legislation that would provide aid and support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people within the county.

During the meeting, council members discussed the motion that requests the county develop plans to divest in goods and services that benefit the Russian Federation.

The Mariners open the season on the road in Minnesota this year. That gives the staff at T-Mobile Park more time to prepare the stadium for guests, and one familiar fan favorite is getting its annual shine.

"The Mitt" bronze sculpture has been the ultimate photo opportunity for decades, and the artist behind the piece says the now-iconic installation was a major stepping stone for his career.