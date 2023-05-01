5 things to know this weekend

Weekend road closures; Centralia police tools; 2020 downtown Seattle shooting plea; Gas-powered leaf blowers phased out; Washington man wins cheese roll

Prepare for another round of construction closures this weekend.

Road work is planned in Seattle, Lake Stevens and on the Eastside that could impact your weekend plans.

Here’s what you need to know about the scheduled closures on State Route 99, Montlake Boulevard, Interstate 405 and State Route 9. Read more

Centralia Police Chief Stacy Denham said his department has had to become creative to chase after criminals.

In 2021, state legislators passed the most severe restrictions on police pursuits.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs blame an increase in crime, specifically car theft, on the policy.

But Denham said his office has been able to recover more stolen cars this spring, than in the past two years.

He credits a network of cameras programmed to identify license plates on vehicles involved in crimes. Read more

On Friday, William Tolliver entered a guilty plea to amended charges related to the deadly 2020 mass shooting in downtown Seattle.

Tolliver was involved in a shootout that left one person dead and injured seven others in Seattle on Jan. 22, 2020.

Tolliver pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Read more

The City of Seattle is set to begin its transition away from gas-powered leaf blowers.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a directive in May outlining steps for departments within the city to begin transitioning to electric-powered leaf blowers. The order comes after the Seattle City Council passed Resolution 32064 in September 2022.

Resolution 32064 directed the City of Seattle and its contractors to phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers by 2025 "or later if necessary" and for businesses and residents of Seattle to phase out the use by 2027. Read more

Western Washington University graduate Cooper Cummings has returned from a trip to England with a unique bragging right.

Cummings won a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese during an extremely cheesy competition that draws competitors from around the world.