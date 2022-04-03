5 things to know this weekend

Seattle public safety plan; Whatcom County deputies speak out; Ways to help Ukraine; T-Mobile data breach; Southern Resident Killer Whale in captivity retired.

Mayor Bruce Harrell was joined by a number of city and regional law enforcement officials Friday to discuss how Seattle and its partners are working to address surging crime downtown.

The news conference comes at the end of a violent and chaotic week at Third Avenue near Pike Street in the city’s retail core and just a couple of weeks after Seattle police launched a mobile precinct to address rising crime at 12th Avenue and Jackson Street.

On Friday, Harrell reiterated his vision of “One Seattle” and explained how the city is looking to not only arrest criminals in downtown but also help those dealing with drug addiction, homelessness and other issues. Read more

They are two best friends, Deputies Jay Thompson and Ryan Rathbun, bonded through the brotherhood of the badge and now through blood.

"Initially, I thought I was dead," said Thompson, a 26-year law enforcement veteran. "I had a weird experience where I thought, am I dead, and this is what death is? Maybe that's the afterlife, I don't know."

Last month the partners responded to a report of a drunken man shooting toward his neighbors in eastern Whatcom County. Read more

In addition to the local efforts below, NBC News has compiled a list of verified charities assisting humanitarian response for Ukraine. You can find that here. If you see a charity posted on social media, use these steps to verify where your money is going.

Here are suggestions on how to help Ukraine from afar: Read more

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson urged Washingtonians impacted by the T-Mobile data breach in August 2021 to protect their personal information after it was seen for sale on the dark web.

The data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021 affected approximately 2 million Washingtonians, according to the Washington Attorney General's Office.

Ferguson urged Friday that all Washingtonians who believe they were impacted by the data breach protect their personal information from identity theft. Read more

The new owners of the Miami Seaquarium will no longer stage shows with its aging orca Lolita under an agreement with federal regulators.

MS Leisure, a subsidiary of The Dolphin Company, said as it announced the completion of its Seaquarium acquisition that Lolita and a companion white-sided dolphin Lii will no longer be exhibited under its new license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Today marks a new day for the Miami Seaquarium and all of the creatures within its care,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. Read more

