5 things to know this weekend

Social housing proposal; SR 520 closed this weekend; Drainage commission scheme; Newborn killing; New Sumatran tiger at Point Defiance Zoo

In just a few weeks, the King County Election Department will mail out ballots allowing Seattle voters to decide on I-135, a petition-led initiative aimed at providing a new "social housing" framework.

If passed, the proposed ballot measure would create a "Seattle Social Housing Developer" to obtain and operate publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing. The "developer" would be a board made up of renters and professionals in fields such as green development and urban planning.

Suresh Chanmugam, a software engineer and volunteer with Tech 4 Housing, which gathered signatures for I-135 said this would focus on serving a broader range of incomes, empowering all workers to be able to stay in Seattle. That's one of the reasons he encourages even people who it would not impact to vote yes. Read more

Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes this weekend for trips across Lake Washington between Seattle and the eastside.

Beginning Friday night, crews will close both directions of SR 520 and all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill.

The closure will extend from 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

The work coincides with the Seahawk's home game. I-90 will be open, but the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said travelers should still prepare for delays.

The SR 520 Trail will remain open during the weekend closure. Read more

The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money.

JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined $1,500.

Former elected commissioner Allan “Benny” Thomas was scheduled to be sentenced Friday as well, but the hearing was postponed until February.

The U.S. District Court in Seattle will consider the prosecutor’s request that the couple pay $468,000 in restitution at a hearing later in January.

Allan Thomas, who previously denied that he used more than $450,000 in tax money collected by the public district to pay expenses for his Enumclaw dairy farm, was found guilty on 10 of 15 charges, including conspiracy, four counts each of wire and mail fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft. Read more

A Seattle woman was sentenced Friday to five years of community custody after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter last year for leaving her newborn son in a trash can at a Lake City gas station in 1997, where he was found dead.

Christine Warren, 52, was arrested in 2021 after DNA obtained through an undercover operation matched DNA found at the gas station in 1997.

Police began re-investigating the crime in 2018 and sent the DNA sample to a private lab for DNA genotyping. The lab entered the sample into GEDMatch, a public genealogy website, and experts were able to compile a database of individuals who submitted their DNA that was possibly related to the newborn's mother. Read more

An 11-year-old male Sumatran tiger named Sanjiv made his first public appearance at Point Defiance Zoo Friday morning.

Staff at the zoo said Sanjiv is doing well and settling in at his new home.

“He is a very social and expressive tiger who loves to interact with his keepers and our two female tigers,” said Assistant Curator Erin Pritchard. “He’s always chuffing and vocalizing, and he’s fascinated with the swinging gibbons and other species that share his Asian Forest Sanctuary home.”