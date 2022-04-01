5 things to know this weekend

Alaska Airline cancellations; Strong storm; Lawsuit over housing facility; Mother of murder victim speaks out; Seattle Team in Poland.

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines warns of possible weekend cancellations

Alaska Airlines warned of the potential for more cancellations through the weekend after more than 120 West Coast flights were cancelled Friday due to off-duty pilots picketing.

Canceled flights included 66 in Seattle; 20 in Portland, Oregon; 10 in Los Angeles; and seven in San Francisco, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com. Thousands of passengers were affected by the cancellations on Friday, according to the airline.

The cancelations came amid a planned informational picket by some Alaska Airlines pilots up and down the West Coast with others planned in Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Pilots have been in contract negotiations with the airline for nearly three years and the two sides are at an impasse.

“It takes everyone at Alaska to run a successful and reliable operation. Today, we fell short.," the airline said in a statement. Read more

A strong late-season storm system will bring big impacts to western Washington beginning Sunday, continuing through Tuesday morning.

The system will be a bit of a one-two-punch with impacts arriving as early as Sunday morning for our coastal communities before overspreading the entire Olympic Peninsula late Sunday morning followed by Puget Sound and the Cascades by the early afternoon hours on Sunday along with another round of impacts Monday into Tuesday morning. Read more

Some Kirkland residents are taking legal action over what was already a somewhat controversial plan to turn La Quinta Inn & Suites into permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.

The project has been organized over recent months through a partnership between the city and King County for its Health Through Housing program, a plan to acquire hotels and other housing properties to quickly stand up permanent housing for those living unsheltered.

A group of parents, under the name Keep Kids Safe, filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County against Kirkland and King County “challenging the lack of public process and transparency” in the proposed facility. Read more

The mother of a woman who was murdered in a Shoreline apartment said she wants people to remember her daughter as loving and always smiling.

"She would never hurt a flea, ever, ever, ever," Vicky Garcia said.

Garcia said she is still in shock over the loss of her daughter, Randee Leeann Rios. Read more

A team of mental health workers from Seattle are helping Ukrainian refugees heal from the unseen wounds of war.

The team has worked near the Ukrainian border in Poland for the past week, helping those fleeing war-torn Ukraine as Russia's invasion continues.

The vast majority of those fleeing right now are children - approximately 70,000 every day. Almost all of them are carrying a heavy burden.

"We're seeing various levels of exposure to pretty horrific trauma," said team member Dr. Kira Mauseth, a psychiatrist at Seattle University. Read more

