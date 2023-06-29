5 things to know this Tuesday

DCYF no-confidence vote; Paper temporary plates no longer in use; Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run; How to vote; New men's shelter opens.

SEATTLE — Washington child welfare workers call on Inslee to fire top DCYF boss

Unionized workers at the Department of Children Youth and Families (DCYF) are calling on Governor Jay Inslee to fire and replace their boss, Secretary Ross Hunter.

Members of the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE), a union that represents 47,000 state workers, have launched a no-confidence vote against Hunter.

The effort, which began in late June, stems from what workers describe as long-simmering frustration over a disconnect between frontline employees and the child welfare agency’s top boss. Read more

The Washington State Department of Licensing began issuing new temporary plates starting June 29 for newly purchased cars made with better materials.

These will last longer and will be easier to read. Being that temporary paper license plates were harder to see on back windshields, the DOL will no longer be issuing them.

The new state law that passed in 2022 said that all newly purchased vehicles, will be given durable plates, which will be printed on “durable, weather-resistant paper” to put on the front and back frames of their cars like standard plates. These plates will be made for all types of motor vehicles including motorcycles. Read more

A man who is accused of killing two people and injuring a third in a crash on Interstate 5 in February has been arrested.

Antonio Lopez, 21, was arrested Sunday after reentering the United States from Mexico. He was booked in San Diego County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Washington state, according to Washington State Patrol.

Lopez was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run related to the crash that occurred on Feb. 26. Read more

Before you can vote in Washington state, you must register. Registration can be done in several ways: Online, by mail, or in person.

To register online you'll need your Washington state driver's license or ID. Visit Votewa.gov and submit your information.

To register by mail, either print a voter registration form or request a registration form. Address the completed form to your county elections office address before mailing it. Read more

A new permanent men's shelter is opening in Bellevue.

Congregations for Homeless (CFH) is marking its 30th anniversary with the opening of the new facility.

The finishing touches are still being added to the new permanent shelter in the Eastgate neighborhood. However, that is not stopping them from already accepting guests. Read more