5 things to know this Tuesday

Outdoor mask mandate; School bus driver shortage; Washington ferry staffing; Beth's Cafe now closed; Know before you go to a large venue.

Starting today, face masks are required for everyone age 5 and older attending an outdoor event with 500 people or more in King and Pierce counties.

Masks are “strongly recommended” for everyone 5 and older at smaller outdoor events or settings where people cannot remain at least 6 feet apart.

The statewide universal mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status remains in effect. Read more

The Sumner-Bonney Lake School District said it’s grappling with a "severe" bus driver shortage. The district emailed families to warn about bus route changes.

The driver shortage means students may come home on a different bus they left on, experience changing pick-up and drop-off times, or may not even get picked up at all. Some families are scrambling to figure out how to get their kids to school without a bus. Read more

Washington state ferry officials warn of possible service delays this week and into next weekend “due to crewing challenges and a shortage of available vessels.”

Last week, KING 5 confirmed rumors of a ferry employee "sickout" over Gov. Inslee's vaccine orders. But over the weekend, the Washington Federation of State Employees, which represents 47,000 state employees, announced it reached a tentative agreement with the state over the vaccine mandate. Read more

Fans flocked to longtime Seattle diner Beth's Cafe Monday before the beloved breakfast spot closed its doors again.

The cafe posted on Facebook last Friday it would be "closing temporarily" after Labor Day. The closure comes about two months after the cafe reopened following an initial shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners wouldn't comment if or when Beth's would reopen. Some current and former employees told KING 5 they are skeptical the cafe will reopen. Read more

With the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant, state and local health officials have issued mandates that venues must adopt or face fines and possibly be forced to shut down.

The rules apply to venues that host concerts, sports, fairs and other events with large groups of people. Click here to learn more about venue rules

