5 things to know this Monday

King County property values; Pawn shops left with banned guns; Ferry problems; Behavioral health center closes; Small business tips.

Property values in King County are seeing a decline after reaching all-time highs last year. Initial results show residential property values are correcting downward in King County.

For example, homes in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood dropped 8% but the largest decline was homes on the east side of Lake Washington. Sammamish property values dropped 22% on average.

King County Assessor John Wilson said the decline could be driven by high-interest rates and home buyers not rushing after properties. Wilson said the housing market is still healthy in King County but has cooled in 2023. Read more

There's more fallout coming from Washington's ban on assault weapons which became law in April.

Pawn shops that take firearms as collateral are unsure if they can give the gun back to its owner or sell it if the customer does not pay off their loan.

Chad Bare, a manager at Pistole Annie's Jewelry & Pawn said the ban, which is being challenged in court, has already cost their business thousands of dollars. He estimates they have $50,000 in unsold inventory. The pawn shop collateral issue, Bare said, feels like an insult to injury. Read more

On Saturday, the Christine Anderson ferry run by Pierce County was out of service for the majority of the day. A down generator was the cause according to an extensive post from Pierce County Planning & Public Works.

The ferry runs between Steilacoom and Anderson Island.

The day-long inconvenience would not have been as impactful if both ferries were running, but they are not. Steilacoom II had to undergo extensive repair work after an inspection found unexpected damage. Read More

Tukwila's Cascade Behavioral Health Hospital will close by July 31.

The closure, which will impact 288 employees, comes after officials have said the region is in need of more behavioral health centers.

Cascade Behavioral Health Hospital opened in 2013. Over 10 years the hospital saw 25,000 patients seeking mental health and substance use issues, according to a prepared statement. Read more

Ideas for small businesses are trending up across Washington state. 25% more Washington state business applications were filed in 2022 than in 2019, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, King County had more than 33,200 business applications - the most in the entire state. Starting a small business typically starts with a closer look at your financial means and financial planning. Read more