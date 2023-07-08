5 things to know this Monday

Sourdough fire latest; Mother of 3 killed in Kent; Temporary lower speed limits coming to SR 18; 5 killed in 2 Renton car accidents; Vashon Island film festival.

WASHINGTON, USA — Sourdough fire impacting tourism along North Cascades Highway

Robert Reale, the co-owner of North Cascades Inn and Upriver Grill, said he's noticed traffic dry up since fire activity picked up in North Cascades National Park.

"If it gets smoky some people still come to visit the great area and hopefully it's not a repeat of 2014 when you couldn't see across the road from the Newhalem fire," Reale said.

Reale said he's noticed some cancellations at his small hotel due to the fire, but despite that, rooms stay full as he does what he can to help crews on the frontlines. Read more

The Kent Police Department is still searching for the suspected shooters that killed 48-year-old Amy Dyke.

According to Kent police, shortly before 2 a.m. Amy was shot in a parking lot off SE 240th Street in Kent's East Hill neighborhood.

This isn't the only family coping with loss. According to Kent Police Chief Raphael Padilla, during a recent city council meeting, there have been 17 homicides since the end of June. Padilla said two deaths were not considered crimes and both involved police officers. That’s compared to nine homicides for all of 2022. Read more

The speed limit on state Route 18 near Tiger Mountain will be lowered for more than a year starting Monday.

Speed limits will be 30 miles per hour (mph) between the Interstate 90 interchange and just south of Southeast 104th Street and 45 miles per hour between just south of Southeast 104th Street and just north of the Tiger Mountain summit, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The speed limit will then return to 55 mph.

The temporary speed reduction is expected to last through late 2024 while crews rebuild the I-90/SR 18 interchange into a diverging diamond interchange and widen SR 18. Read more

Two single-car accidents resulted in five fatalities within 45 minutes of each other early Saturday morning in Renton, according to police.

The accidents involved vehicle fires.

The first accident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. at Southeast Petrovitsky Road and 126th Avenue Southeast. When first responders arrived, a 2010 Mercedes was engulfed in flames. After the fire, one victim was found dead nside the vehicle. Read more

The Vashon Island Film Festival (VIFF) is back this summer for its second year in a row with a lineup of 10 films and 10 shorts.

All 20 films and shorts are northwest premieres or have recently distinguished themselves on the festival circuit.

The recently formed non-profit organization dedicated to fostering independent filmmaking in the Pacific Northwest, Vashon Film Institute (VFI), announced the film festival will run from Aug. 10 through Aug. 13. Read more